A earthquake of 2.3 magnitude reported in Kanyakumari

Tirunelveli/Chennai: A ”minor earthquake” of 2.3 magnitudes triggered ”mild tremors” in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. But, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant located in the area is running ”safe,” officials said. Any damage to life or property is not yet reported.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was 63 km east of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, with a depth of 5km. The tremblings were felt at 3.37 pm. The inmates in different parts of the two districts such as Valliyur, Kudankulam and Radhapuram said they felt the shaking while officials termed them as ”mild.”

In the meantime, a senior official at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant said the plant was running safe. “We felt mild tremors. But the plant is running safe,” the official, who did not want to be quoted, said.