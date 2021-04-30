Adani Vidya Mandir school to be converted into Covid Care Center

Ahmedabad: The Adani Foundation has stepped up its fight against Covid. As part of this, it has been decided to convert Adani Vidya Mandir School in Ahmedabad into a Covid Care Center. Gautam Adani made the announcement on Twitter. “Our Adani Vidya Mandir school in Ahmedabad will be converted by the Adani Foundation into a COVID Care Centre with oxygen support and other medical amenities. This will lighten the ever-increasing patient load on our hospitals,” he wrote on Twitter.

The decision was taken by the Adani Foundation after discussions with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Adani Group has said that the conversion of Vidya Mandir School into a Covid Care Center will help reduce the growing number of patients in hospitals to some extent. Oxygen facilities will be available here as well. Beds, food, and medical care will be provided by the Adani Foundation itself. The Adani Foundation said it would also provide infrastructure, rest units, and monitoring facilities at the Covid Care Center.