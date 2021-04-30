KV Anand, tamil director-cinematographer, passed away, heart attack

On Friday in Chennai, following a heart attack, Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away. He was 54.

He started his career as a photojournalist, KV Anand began assisting noted cinematographer PC Sreeram in films such as Gopura Vasalile, Meera, Devar Magan, Amaran and Thiruda Thiruda. Sreeram suggested his name for the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994, for which Anand also won a National Film Award.

Following a career as a cinematographer for over a decade, working across industries in films like Minnaram, Chandralekha, Mudhalvan, Josh, Nayak, Boys, Khakee and Sivaji, Anand made his directorial appearance with the 2005 movie Kana Kandaen. He went on to helm films like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan.

When the news of KV Anand’s passing appeared online, celebrities took to social media to grieve the loss. Actor Gautham Karthik took to Twitter and wrote, “We’ve lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family.”

Cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan posted on Twitter, “KV Anand RIP god bless.”

Music director Harris Jayaraj shared on Twitter, “unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand.”

Music director D Imaan tweeted, “My deepest condolences to KV Anand Sir’s family. Rest In Peace sir.”