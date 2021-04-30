State government to close inter-state borders

A state government is planning to close all inter-state borders to contain the spread of coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh government is planning to close the state borders as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in the state. Madhya Pradesh shares borders with five states, including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, which are among the 10 worst COVID-19-affected states.

This was announced by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Mishra said that the state government is seriously thinking over sealing its inter- state borders to break the chain of the coronavirus infection. He also said that due to inter-state movement of people, efforts undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19 are not yielding desired results.

Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday suspended the inter-state bus services from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh till May 7.