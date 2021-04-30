Tokyo Olympics: Top shuttlers are hanging onto desperate due to travel bans.

The Malaysian government’s decision to impose a temporary ban on flights to and from India Wednesday onwards is likely to hurt the Tokyo Olympics qualification chances of many Indian shuttlers, including former world No.1 players Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has entered into frenetic discussions with the member federations to coordinate visas for 8 shuttlers. All are Tokyo-hopefuls. The BAI is hoping its players are provided documentation that permits them travel for participation for the Malaysian Open (May 25) and Singapore Open (June 1) and keep their Olympic hopes alive.

This is of significance to Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy, who will launch their last-gasp efforts to make it to Tokyo.

The bad news came from the Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong who declared that entry of all Indian nationals and passengers would be halted as well as strict controls enforced on ports. Singapore despite its similarly strict stipulations blocking Indians, offered hope. According to the prospectus released by BWF, Indians will need to be in a “low-risk country” by May 14 to even think of being in Singapore by May 29.

With only two Olympic qualifying tournaments remaining—Malaysia Open (May 25-30) and Singapore Open (June 1-6)—the situation is dire for the Indian shuttlers hoping to make it to Tokyo.

As of now only PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are more or less confirmed for Tokyo. The players had pinned their hopes heavily on the India Open in Delhi (May 11-16), but its cancellation due to Covid-19 has left their hopes hanging.