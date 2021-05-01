German philosopher Habermas is Cultural Personality of the Year for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2021.

German philosopher and sociologist Jürgen Habermas has been named Cultural Personality of the Year for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2021.

The 15th edition of the award acknowledges Habermas as “one of the most influential philosophers of the world”, a pioneer of critical theory and a mentor for many theorists in political sociology and social philosophy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated 91-year-old Habermas on Friday.

“We congratulate German philosopher Jürgen Habermas for winning the ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’. Culture and creativity are a common language that transcends borders,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

Cultural Personality of the Year is one of the most important categories at the Sheikh Zayed Book Award. It honours a prominent Arab or international figure, or organisation, for their contribution to the advancement of Arabic culture. The award has so far been presented to 14 personalities and organisations from 11 countries around the world.