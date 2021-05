The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly election has began. 957 candidate had contested in 140 seats. The voting was held on April 6.

Also Read: Metroman’ leading in PalakkadÂ

As per the initial trends released by the ECI, the ruling Left Democratic Front led by CPM is leading in 82 seats. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is a front runner in 54 constituencies. The National Democratic Front (NDA) led by is ahead in 3 constituencies.