Maharashtra: 68 cops died in April due to Covid

April 2021, became the second deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic for the Maharashtra Police. The force lost 68 personnel to the infection. Last year in September, the police force saw the highest of 89 Covid deaths, followed by 55 deaths in August. This year January, February, and March together saw a total of 36 fatalities.

Within the past four days, a total of 20 cops died of Covid-19. Of these, four were from Mumbai, three from Ahmednagar, one each from the Special Investigation Department (SID) Mumbai, Thane, Thane rural, Pune city, Pune rural, Pune railway, Nashik rural, Osmanabad, Beed, Hingoli, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia.

The second wave of the pandemic of Covid-19 has led to more fatalities in the police department. Total 3,811 personnel are currently infected by Covid-19 in the state police. Of them, 165 tested positive on Friday and including 52 cops who took the first dose and 34 cops who took the second dose.

Sanjeev Singhal, additional director general (ADG), administration, Maharashtra Police said, “We have observed that vaccination has been effective in decreasing the infection’s impact on our personnel. Hence, we are trying our best to get all our men vaccinated as soon as possible.” Singhal added, “Excluding Mumbai, of 1.5 lakh people in our force, more than 1.3 lakh have got the first dose. Over 74,000 have taken the second dose.”

Cities, where the police force saw maximum fatalities, are Mumbai with 109 deaths, Thane with 35, Pune -17, Nagpur -21, Navi Mumbai -12, and Nashik -1. A total of 40,948 police personnel contracted the virus, of whom 422 which is 35 officers and 387 constables have died since April 2020. Currently, there are 3,811 active cases. Around 36,715 police personnel have recovered, while around 11,129 are quarantined.