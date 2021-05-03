Actor Samir Soni criticizes people for showing challenging situation of India

Actor Samir Soni has said that he’s tired of India being criticised amid the extremely challenging situation with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor on Sunday shared a note on Instagram and lashed out at ‘myseryporn’ peddlers.

Sameer wrote: “Fed-up of this worldwide India bashing and some Indians actually taking pleasure in it. I love my country and stand by it, through thick and thin. And shame on all you ‘myseryporn’ peddlers, you’ll probably sell your own family for sake of ‘Headlines’ or ‘Breaking News’.”

“Straight from my heart,” he added in the caption.

For the unversed, as India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several international media outlets have been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of the ongoing crisis.