Covid-19 Update: 1699 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1699 new coronavirus cases along with 1686 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 527,266. The total recoveries now stands at 507,706. The death toll is at 1598. At present there are 17,962 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 179,453 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 44.8 million Covid-19 tests were conducted.

The UAE has offered seven tankers of liquid medical oxygen to India, which is struggling to assist with its ongoing Covid crisis.