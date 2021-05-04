Let’s not play the blame game: Sushmita Sen

As Coronavirus Second Wave has shaken India and number of cases is rapidly increasing which causes the shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and other medical essentials. Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to pen a pensive post on lakhs of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and told ‘let’s not play blame game’.

Sushmita wrote this alongside her picture. “My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath…mourning the loss of loved ones…struggling to make a living…the plight of daily wage workers…all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness ? And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!! ?? Its overwhelming to say the least, to witness people from all walks of life, all faiths, all geographies stepping forward to help each other through this pandemic UNCONDITIONALLY…driven purely by empathy & humanity!!???”

Sushmita urged everyone to stop playing the blame game. “Let’s not waste a single moment playing the blame game, for that moment, can be better utilised doing everything WE can to save a life.? Every life is precious…we must not get used to it being reduced to a death toll number”. She further added, “I am blessed to be surrounded by fans, family, friends & healthcare workers who have been tirelessly helping me to aid others…even if one life at a time. I salute all you people doing your bit…it’s helping more lives than you will ever know!!!”

She also shed the importance of unity among people in this hard time, she wrote “We each have our challenges, some tougher than the others…but, get through this…WE WILL…TOGETHER!!!? Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules…for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!!?You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! ??? Soooooo proud of you guys!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga ??”