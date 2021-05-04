You may be blind, we’re not: HC to Centre over deaths due to shortage of oxygen

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court slams the Centre over its “insensitive and unfortunate” statement over the oxygen shortage in the national capital. Chetan Sharma additional solicitor general (ASG) who Represents the Centre, while reacting to the Delhi government’s claim that despite the Supreme Court instruction that 700MT of oxygen should reach Delhi, only 433 MT has reached so far now and “people are dying”, said in the court that these are “rhetorical statements.”

The media reports said the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli hit back at the Centre, “Is it only a rhetorical statement? It’s the reality. You may be blind, but we are not. We cannot shut our eyes. This is so insensitive and unfortunate. How can you make such a statement”. The court also asked the central government to clarify how many oxygen suppliers there are in its empowered group to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. “What you are planning is all in the future. But our main concern is to ensure if it is being done in the most efficient way possible. If the suppliers are major stakeholders, they should be brought into the allocation plan,” the court noted. The high court said the Delhi government’s request for aid from the Army for setting up hospitals to battle the pandemic has to be given fast. “The nature of the request is such.”

On Monday, Delhi reported 448 COVID-19 deaths and 18,043 new cases, with a positivity rate of 29.56 per cent.