Amul Congratulate Pinarayi Vijayan with a quirky post

Amul India’s new poster has gone viral on the subject of the continuation of the Left Front government in Kerala. ” TRI WON DRUM ” poster that confronted the title. The poster also has a caricature of Pinarayi Vijayan sitting on a chair with Amul cheese on his finger. Also, Amul has written ‘Gods on Snack’.

Pinarayi Vijayan won 99 out of 140 seats in Kerala. The UDF also won 41 seats. The NDA, which had one seat, won this time. During the crisis, the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s welfare activities and the support of the Chief Minister are generally considered to be in favor of the LDF.

The title of MK Stalin’s poster is Mk Stalwin . DMK has also highlighted that Delicious Mix in Kitchens.

She ‘Didi’ it again! The poster is titled Mamata Banerjee’s Success Continuation. Also mentioned as

Enjoy Trin Amul

It is a common of Amul India to share contemporary issues in an interesting manner in the form of posters. There have been similar posters before. These posters of Amul are very popular with the audience. Apart from Kerala, Amul shared Stalin’s victory in Tamil Nadu elections and Mamata’s victory in Bengal through a poster.