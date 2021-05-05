Banned terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice tries to exploit Covid-19 situation, offers money and oxygen

A banned terror outfit named Sikhs For Justice tries to exploit the Covid-19 situation in India. The banned pro-Khalistani organization is offering money and oxygen to Covid-19 patients and urges them to join the terror outfit. SFJ has promised Rs.3000 for the Covid patients in Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Sikhs For Justice has played a vital role in the Republic Day violence in Delhi. They utilized the farmers’ protests in Delhi to unleash violence in the national capital. The officials in Punjab has till now traced two dozen calls from the banned organisation where the SFJ can be seen promising Rs 3,000 to Punjab Covid-19 patients in need of oxygen.

Also Read: Over 100 CSI priests tests Covid-19 positive after annual retreat

“The pandemic is spread all over Punjab. Today, on the 35th anniversary of Khalistan Declaration Day, Sikh for Justice (SFJ) announces to provide Rs 3,000 to families whose members need oxygen. Visit www.oxy******jab.org and fill in your name and email. If any of your family members need oxygen, SFJ will provide it in 24 hours.” a recorded message says.

Earlier in January before the Republic Day violence, SFJ had announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers hoisting Khalistan flag at India Gate, as well as Red Fort in the national capital.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has last year found out that Sikhs for Justice had been propagating anti-India sentiments within the Sikh community serving in the Indian Army.

“The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise in mutiny against India besides trying to radicalize youths of Kashmir and openly extending support for the secession of Kashmir from India,” the NIA informed the union government.