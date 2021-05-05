‘Bengal is burning.. Human lives are more important than politics’: Mithun Chakraborty

Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has appealed to people to stop violence in West Bengal. The actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has said that “human lives are more important than politics” and asked people to “stop this violence”.

“Bengal is burning since post election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics, Please think about their families and stop this violence”, tweeted Mithun Chakraborty.

At least 14 people were killed in violence in West Bengal which started after TMC regained power in the state.

BJP has claimed at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence unleashed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).