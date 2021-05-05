Brazilian teenager kills three children and two workers in daycare centre massacre

Saudades, Brazil: In Brazil, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old attacker armed with a samurai-style sword broke into a daycare centre and killed three children and two staff, local police said, leaving the small southern town in shock.

Then the attacker turned his weapon on himself, cutting his own neck, abdomen and torso, said authorities in Saudades, a town of 10,000 people in Santa Catarina state.

Police said in a statement, “He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.”

It is said the assailant had no criminal record and the officials did not indicate a motive for the fearful attack.

“When firefighters arrived at the daycare center, they saw an extremely brutal scene. There were already children dead, an employee also,” emergency worker Leonardo Ecco told journalists.

Employee Aline Biazebetti, a lady near the daycare centre, explained the horror of understanding what was happening inside.

“I heard screams, cries for help. I told my father, ‘Something’s going on at the daycare.’ I went outside and saw my colleagues calling for help: ‘Please, call the police, an armed guy came in and is killing the children,’” said Biazebetti, 27.

“I managed to call the police. They came out with an injured child, so my father got the car and we took him to the hospital.”

The actual age of the children’s was not revealed. Local media reported that the centre was for children aged six months to two years.

The police chief Jeronimo Marcal Ferreira told journalists outside the daycare that a fourth child suffered light wounds, where police and emergency workers had isolated the area.

In the words of a policeman, the attacker’s weapon was “samurai-style,” and displayed it to the press: a long knife or short sword wrapped in yellow plastic and sealed in an evidence bag.

Three days of mourning across the state is declared by governor Daniela Reinehr.

In March 2019 Brazil saw the last deadly school attack, when two former students shot eight people dead before killing themselves at a high school in the southeastern town of Suzano, near Sao Paulo.