Breaking news : Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kolkata reached Port Shuwaikh in Kuwait.

As a part of Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Kolkata has reached Kuwait to collect Liquid Medical Oxygen from the country. Earlier it embarked 43 oxygen concentrators and two hundred bottles of oxygen from Qatar.It is a stealth guided missile destroyer. In 2015, BrahMos missile and Barak 8 missiles were test fired from INS Kolkata.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states report a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

Several countries have come forward to help India ,which includes (a) UK with 215 Oxygen concentrators, 140 ventilators,(b)Mauritius with 200 Oxygen Concentrators,(c)Singapore with 256 Oxygen cylinders,(d)Russia with 150 bedside monitors, 20 large scale oxygen concentrators, two lakh packs of Favipiravir. UAE with 480 BiPAPs, 157 ventilators, Goggles and Masks and USA with 423 oxygen cylinders, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Rapid Diagnostic test kits, 17 H-size Oxygen cylinders and seven lakh Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits.

The other countries that sent relief supplies were Germany, Thailand, Uzbekistan, France, Belgium, Romania, Ireland, UAE.

The Government of India has set an inter-ministerial group to clear the global relief material as early as possible and make sure if the aid reaches the concerned department on time. To fasten the clearance track several steps are taken such as goods of high priority are cleared by the Customs system for processing over the other goods.The Nodal officers get alerts on email about clearance and monitoring.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry.