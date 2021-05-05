Chennai: Team of DMK workers vandalize ‘Amma canteen’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-designate MK Stalin faced embarrassing moments on Tuesday when 2 DMK cadres with their supporters vandalised an Amma Unavagam outlet. The Amma Unavagam (canteen) was established by ex-CM J Jayala­li­thaa to sell food at affordable rates such as Rs1 per idli and Rs5 per plate of sambar rice.

On Tuesday morning, the DMK cadres entered an Amma Unavagam outlet in Mogappair in Chennai and broke the signboards, having the images of Jayalalithaa. They also ransacked the premises.

As a video of the incident went viral, Stalin stepped in to expel the cadres from the party. They were later arrested.

Stalin directed the signboard be reinstalled. Following this, party Saidapet MLA Ma Subramanian tweeted a video of partymen trying to fix the signboard with Jayalalithaa’s image.