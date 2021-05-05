China facing major hurdles with its “EU’s long-time investment deal”

A subtle dispute between the European Union and China has exposed a major investment deal. EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told that attempts to obtain consent for the contract were completely on ice.”We now in a sense have suspended political outreach activities from the European Commission side,” Dombrovskis said in an interview.

“It’s obvious in the prevailing situation with the EU sanctions in place against China and Chinese counter-sanctions in place, including against members of European Parliament (that) the environment is not favorable for acceptance of the deal,” Dombrovskis said. A spokesperson for the European Commission told that the ratification process had not started, and was subjected to a legal analysis.

The representative said the sanction process was now finally discontinued as it “cannot be segregated from the evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship.”Chinese consents were “unacceptable and regrettable,” the spokesperson continued. Brussels and Beijing endorsed a new investment contract in 2020 aimed to ensure a firm structure of stipulations for business and investment in each other’s markets. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) was contracted in December after seven years of discussion.

To access power, it must still be approved by EU member states and the European Parliament, where it meets huge adversary effects. The agreement would offer European firms enter to Chinese markets and promote Chinese investment in Europe. It also establishes level playing field controls that restrict state assistance from undercutting the conflict and sustainable development plans.

In March, the EU inflicted consents against China for its handling of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang province. These were the prime human rights consents against China since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

In reply, Beijing promptly declared counter-sanctions against members of the European Parliament and others. Suspicions have been put about the contract in recent months, with authorities and human rights advocates summoning the EU to leave the agreement.