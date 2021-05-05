Commodity Market: Gold prices fall again

The price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs. 240 and reached at Rs.35,120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4390 down by Rs.30. On Tuesday gold was priced at Rs. 35,360.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures rose 0.16 percent, or Rs 74, to trade at Rs 46,945 per 10 grams. Silver July futures were trading at Rs 69,884 a kg, rising Rs 235 or 0.34 percent.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.21 percent to US dollar 26.61 per troy ounce.