Covid-19 Update: 1385 new recoveries reported in Qatar

645 new coronavirus cases along with 1385 recoveries and 6 deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 334 contacts of active cases and 311 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 208,877. The overall recoveries now stands at 196,906. The death toll is at 489. At present there are 11,782 active cases in Qatar.

There are 28 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 648. 9 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 269 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

13,854 people were tested in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4427 people were tested for the first time. Till now 192,7819 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

31,003 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,701,914 .