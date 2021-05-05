Covid-19 Update; Coronavirus cases increases in Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus cases were increasing in Saudi Arabia. 1016 new coronavirus cases along with 900 recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 373, followed by Makkah with 279, the Eastern Province with 125, Madinah recorded 52 and Asir confirmed 44 cases.

Till now 422,316 people were infected with the coronavirus infection. In this 405,607 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7018. At present there are 9691 people under medical treatment in the country. In this 1346 people were admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate is at 96%. The fatality rate is at 1.7%.