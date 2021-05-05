Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 90.1% in Oman

The recovery rate has reached at 90.1% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Meanwhile, 770 new coronavirus cases along with 1372 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 198,572 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 180,547 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 2071. In the last 24 hours, 75 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. At present there are 782 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 281 are admitted in ICUs.