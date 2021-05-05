Covid-19 Update: Zydus Cadila plans to seek approval for its Covid vaccine

Another pharmaceutical company is planning to seek approval for their Covid-19 vaccine in India. Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company, Zydus Cadila is planning to seek approval for their vaccine. The company is expecting the first set of its interim efficacy data for its covid-19 vaccine this month. After this the drug maker will apply for approval.

“Now we are in the phase where we believe we have to get an event number. We believe this can be achieved this month. Once that outcome is achieved, we can submit the information (to the regulator) in the same month and eventually seek approval if the data is good,” said managing director Sharvil Patel.

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker had started the 28,000-participant phase 3 trial of its DNA plasmid vaccine in February. Unlike the Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines, which require two doses, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine requires three doses, with the subsequent shots administered one month after the previous dose.

The company plans to manufacture the vaccine at the rate of 10 million doses per month to start with and subsequently scale it up to 20 million doses.