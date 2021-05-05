Covid vaccination: An in-app vaccination tracker launches by Facebook

Washington: As to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India which will help people know nearby places to get vaccinated, Facebook has partnered with the Indian government.

In the words of Mashable, earlier this week, Facebook declared a $10 million grant for emergency acknowledgement efforts for the COVID-19 situation in the country. The vaccine tracker tool will enable users to find the nearest vaccine centres and their hours of operation as shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The tracker tool will also calculate and display walk-in options (for 45-year-olds and above) along with a link to register on the CoWin portal and program vaccination appointments.

“Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine,” Facebook said in a post on its platform.

It was also announced that the company will join hands with NGOs and companies- namely, United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) – to expand the funds declared to help build up a stock of emergency medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment like ventilators, BiPAP machines.

According to Mashable, Facebook also said that the COVID-19 Information Center will also have data on how to explore emergency care and how to handle mild COVID-19 symptoms at home, and this will be provided by UNICEF India.