Covid vaccine: Illicit selling of coronavirus vaccine, 2 arrested

Noida (UP): On Tuesday, the Noida Police said they have arrested two Delhi-based men who were purportedly selling an injection at black market rates to people.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), told the duo was selling the Actemra 400 mg/20 ml injection to a person at the rate of Rs 80,000 and were held by officials of Sector 20 police station on Monday.

“One vial of Actemra, which is an expensive drug made in Istanbul, usually costs around ? 30,000 but the two accused men were selling it at exorbitant rates to COVID-19 patients amid the raging pandemic,” Mr Singh said.

Ravi Kumar and Mohammed Junaid were the persons arrested in relation to the black marketing, both were residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, he said, adding the duo worked for a third man who is suspected to be the mastermind of this gang.

“The police have got information about their third partner and efforts are on to arrest him and unearth their network,” Mr Singh said.

It was reported by the additional DCP said the Noida Police has been tracking people indulging in black marketing of resources that are in demand during the pandemic and efforts to check such crimes would continue.

The police said, one vial of Actemra has been seized from the duo. A case against them has been registered under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.