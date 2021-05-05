Do you love babies…Come let’s see how many babies a Mali woman gave birth to!

Bamako, Mali: On Tuesday, a Malian woman gave birth to nine babies, of which two wasn’t detected by the doctors inside her crowded womb, joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.

The pregnancy of 25-year-old Halima Cisse has fascinated the West African nation and drew the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said Cisse wanted specialist care, specialists flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth.

Mali’s health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement, “The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well.”

According to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali, Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, that missed two of the siblings. All were delivered by caesarean section.

It’s extremely rare to have nonuplets. There were some medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term.