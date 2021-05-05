Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Qatar

Qatar has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Amiri Diwan has announced the holidays.

For employees working in the ministries, other government entities and public institutions the holiday begins on Sunday May 9, 2021 (Ramadan 27, 1442) and ends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Employees are to resume work on Wednesday May 19, 2021.

As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.

Earlier, UAE and Oman has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays.