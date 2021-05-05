“Forcibly married 16-year-old girl” ; Five arrested

Tamilnadu; The Kottakuppam All Women Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for marrying a 16-year-old girl and four others for supporting the marriage. Police stated that they got a piece of information from a social worker that a minor girl was wedded to C. Vasanthakumar, a painter staying at the Kizputhupet Sri Lankan Tamil refugees camp near Marakkanam.

An investigation by the police revealed that the girl was compulsorily married off last month. The police have charged a lawsuit against the bridegroom and parents of both sides under the Child Marriage Act.

According to Indian law, Child marriage is a ceremony where either the woman is below age 18 or the man is below age 21. Most child marriages include minor women, many of whom are in impoverished socio-economic conditions & lack awareness.