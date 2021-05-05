Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged higher against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, the selling of dollar by traders has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened higher and during trading the rupee had reached at 73.80 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 5 paise. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.85. Indian rupee is at 20.1 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies fell 0.09 per cent to 91.20