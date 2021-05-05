Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst causes damage to private properties in Chamba, read more

Incessant heavy rainfall and an incident of cloudburst at Tipra nullah under Palyur panchayat of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh caused extensive damage in the area on Tuesday. Luckily, no loss of life was reported from the region.

At around 8am, the water level of Tipra nullah suddenly swelled. Villagers said that cloudburst was reported at Palodha village that caused flood-like situation in the lower areas.

A similar incident was also reported from Kunehar panchayat under Mehla development block of the district due to which water entered many houses. Several roads and standing crops were damaged in the area.

Several villages under Palyur, Kilod and Kunehar panchayats have been affected due to heavy rainfall.

Vehicular movement on the Chamba-Bharmaur road resumed later evening.

Additional deputy commissioner, Mukesh Repaswal said that overnight rainfall had raised water level in three nullahs but situation was under control. Chamba DC also said that compensation would be given to those affected.