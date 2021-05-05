Kerala records 41,953 new covid cases, 58 deaths: biggest single-day spike in Kerala

On Wednesday, May 5, Kerala reported 41,953 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, while 23,106 people recovered from the virus, pushing the caseload to 17,43,932 and recoveries to 13.62 lakh. Active cases now stood at 3,75,658, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was 25.69. There were 58 deaths reported on the day. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 5565, the state government said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said because of the rapid rise in the cases, more stringent measures will have to be taken to curb the surge in the state where severe lockdown-like restrictions were already in force. “We are going through a serious situation. The test positivity rate has not decreased despite imposing restrictions,” he said.

Ernakulam district topped with 6,466 new cases followed by Kozhikode (5,078), Malappuram (3,932), Thrissur (3,705), Thiruvananthapuram (3,267), and Kottayam (3,174).