Like to know more about World Hand Hygiene Day. Read now

”Nurses, midwives, doctors and other health workers’ hands make all the difference for safe patient care…,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its message today. We do wash our hands so many times during the day but is it accurately how experts recommend. On World Hand Hygiene Day as a part of spreading knowledge about hand hygiene, we should know how to wash hands in the correct manner.

This year the WHO slogan is ‘CLEAN HANDS SAVE LIVES’. Exact handwashing manners go a long way in keeping oneself and others around us safe amid the pandemic.

Step 1: Wet your hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good lather.

Step 2: Rub your palms in circular motions – clockwise and anticlockwise.

Step 3: Rub the back of hands and in between fingers.

Step 4: Interlink your fingers and rub well

Step 5: Clean the thumbs and nails

Step 6: Most importantly, the entire hand washing time must be at least 20 seconds

To prevent the spread of germs that can make you and others sick, hand hygiene is the simplest and best way.