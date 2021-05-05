Madhya Pradesh: Covid vaccination for people of age group 18-44 starts today

Bhopal: A senior official said that vaccinations against COVID-19 for people in the 18-44 age group will begin in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday in a phased manner as per the availability of doses.

Archana Mundir, state IEC Bureau deputy director, said vaccinations will be on the basis of pre-registration and will be taken between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that 5.29 crore doses will be needed to cover those in the 18-44 segment, for which orders had been placed for 4.25 crore Covishield and 52.25 lakh Covaxin doses.