” Mamata Banerjee is the leader of our country today”: Congress leader Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, Kamal Nath has came forward praising Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her party’s victory in assembly election. Kamal Nath on Wednesday described West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the “leader of the country” who defeated all her opponents, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central agencies like the CBI and the ED.

“Banerjee is the leader of our country today. She has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time in a row. She has reached this stage after a tough fight in the unprecedented assembly election,” he said.

“Now the BJP leaders are trying to say that violence is happening in Bengal. Adopting violent ways is very wrong. I have also spoken to Banerjee over the phone and told her to ask everyone to stay away from violence”, added the Congress leader.