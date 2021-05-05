Mamata Banerjee takes her oath as the “CM of West Bengal” for third time

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as West Bengal chief minister for the third direct term today after she led her party to exceptional success in the assembly elections. She called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan and resigned as the chief minister, as is the system before she was administered the pledge of office again. On Monday, Banerjee addressed a press conference where she spoke of a “collective fight” by the opposition against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but emphasized battling the Covid-19 crisis should be the pre-eminence.

I congratulate Mamata Ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law: West Bengal Governor pic.twitter.com/bn3jbtQaGM — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

“I am just a street fighter. I can boost the morale of the people so that we can fight a strong fight against the BJP. One cannot do everything alone and it should be a collective effort. If collectively we can make a decision, together we can fight the battle of 2024. But first, let us fight this COVID crisis, and then we will decide on this. Now is not the time,” she said, replying to a question about her part in the 2024 general polls.

Later, the newly-elected MLAs of the TMC met and collectively chose her as the leader of the legislature party, before she summoned the governor to stake the right to make the government. Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC success, can be sworn in as the chief minister but will have to become elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.