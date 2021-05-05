Modi and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a virtual bilateral summit.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the summit, adopted an ambitious “Roadmap 2030”. This will help to elevate the bilateral ties between the countries.The 2030 vision was based on the re-energizing trade, investment and technological collaboration between the countries.

India and UK agreed to work closely in the development of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Mark 2.They will work together to ensure ambitious outcome at the COP26.The roadmap will expand India-UK health partnership. It includes vaccines, supply chains, other medical products.

The leaders agreed to remove the trade barriers between the countries and begin the negotiations of Free Trade Agreement. It is to be noted that India and European Union had been trying to sign the Free Trade Agreement for a long time. They are yet to finalize the negotiations. Now after Brexit, UK is free to sign the agreement with India.They agreed on a new cooperation on Maritime Domain Awareness. This includes new agreements on maritime information sharing, invitation to the UK to join the Information Fusion Center of India in Gurgaon.

The countries are working on Logistics Memorandum of Understanding.They highlighted their commitments on the Indo-Pacific.The leaders agreed to build Government-to-Government collaboration on future combat air engine requirement of India and agreed to strengthen cooperation in United Nations Security Council, G20, UNFCCC, WTO, IMF, World Bank, etc.

They agreed to promote Track 1.5 and Track 2 dialogues between the think tanks of the countrie and to enhance the engagement in Indian Ocean Rim Association framework.It will explore Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and implement the Comprehensive migration and mobility partnership by 2022. UK has adopted a new skill based immigration policy.

It will launch UK-India Young Entrepreneurship forum and also implement “India-UK Together” (SAATH-SAATH). It is a joint cultural exchange programme that will increase collaboration to accelerate development of GIFT city.