Mumbai to resume vaccination for people above 45 Years

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that it received a fresh stock of one lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday night. The BMC further said that it will resume the vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centers.

Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves on the CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) were being given the jab.