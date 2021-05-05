Opposition chief Yair Lapid to form new government in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails

Opposition leader Yair Lapid will form government in Israel as the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so. Israel President Reuven Rivlin has asked the opposition leader to form the government. This was announced by Reuven Rivlin.

If Lapid also fails, then President Reuven Rivlin would hand responsibility for selecting a new prime minister back to Israel’s parliament before a new election is called, which would be the country’s fifth since 2019.

Israel President has given Netanyahu 28 days to form a coalition government with a majority in the 120-seat parliament. But he failed to do so. The mandate given by President Reuven Rivlin to Netanyahu to form a government expired on Tuesday at midnight . It is for the third time in two years that Netanyahu has failed to form a government.

Netanyahu is the Israel’s longest-serving leader. He has led five governments since 1996. The last, which saw him share power with the then-main opposition party collapsed in December, triggering the latest election.