Philip Mar Chrysostom Metropolitan Passed away

Thiruvananthapuram: The great metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syriani Church has passed away. He passed away at 1.15 am today at a private hospital in Kumbanad. He was 104 years old. He was undergoing treatment for congenital diseases. He has been recuperating at Kumbanad Hospital for the last three years. Many celebrities expressed their condolence on social media.

EP Jayarajan said in his facebook post “Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syriani Church. The separation of Pope Philip Mar Chrysostom is a great loss. He was a very popular personality. His humorous style of speech attracted a great deal of attention. The great priest who always stood up for the people had a great circle of friends from all walks of life. Although he resigned in 2007 due to physical difficulties, he was actively involved in socio-cultural activities. Chrysostom was able to set an example for the clergy in every sense of the word. I consider it a great privilege to have had the opportunity to interact with him on so many occasions. Participates in the grief of the church. Tributes.”

V Sivankutty expressed that “The spiritual source of the faith community,

We share the grief of the Church and our fellow pastors over the passing away of His Holiness.” He also remembered the stands taken during the times of freedom fights.

Most Rev. Dr. Philip Mar Chrysostom, the great Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who made us laugh and think a lot, has said goodbye. Remembering the ever the Sparkling Memories. Swami Sandeepanandagiri wrote on Facebook.

CM pinarayi Vijayan remembered on his Facebook post: ” Former President of Mar Thoma Sabha Dr. Philip Mar Chrysostom condoles on the death of the great metropolitan.

He left after proving that the priesthood could be used effectively for the betterment of the people. His way of walking in the way of Christ was to console those who are suffering and comfort to those who were burdened.

He warmly welcomed things that were progressive. Raised religious thought to the human level. Being able to live more than 100 years is an extremely rare blessing for human life. He was able to use that most effectively.

Chrysostom is a great priest who laid down his life to relief to the orphans. We have lost the Holy Prophet who stood out in all things, seeing life as sweet and always entertaining people with the sweetness of laughter.