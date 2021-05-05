Plea To Pause Central Vista Work Amid Covid

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking suspension of the construction work on the ambitious Central Vista project at a time the country is grappling with the deadly second wave of Covid which has killed thousands and crippled the healthcare system. The opposition and activists have been hitting out hard at the government for persisting with this project despite the pandemic.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who represents two petitioners, had requested the Chief Justice of India to take up the plea after the Delhi High Court deferred the hearing of the request till May 17.

The petitioners said they’re are concerned about the work going on along central Delhi’s Rajpath and around India Gate and not the construction of a new parliament building.

The construction of the ? 20,000 crore project in the heart of the national capital has been brought under the ambit of “essential services”, angering the opposition.

In Delhi, which is under a lockdown, construction work is permitted at construction sites where workers have been given on-site accommodation. But when NDTV did a spot check at the location last week, not many were found camping at the construction site. Most of the workers were found coming from a part of Delhi 16 kilometres away.