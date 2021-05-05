Registration date for Kerala State Eligibility Test extended

Kerala SET will be conducted in July. The specific date has not been declared yet. The registration for the exam has been extended till May 20. The exam is done for the post of Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers.

The exam will have two papers- Paper 1 is common for all candidates and consist of general knowledge and teaching aptitude and Paper 2 is a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the PG level. There will be 37 subjects.

Kerala State Eligibility Test approved syllabus is available on the official website of the LBS Centre. There is no prescribed age limit for candidates appearing for the exam.

Applicants who have a Master’s degree in the related discipline are eligible to apply for the exam. “Candidates who have acquired their qualification through Correspondence Courses/Open Universities which are not recognized by any one of the Universities in Kerala are not eligible to appear for the exam,” it has been mentioned in the job notification.

About B.Ed Degree in Hindi obtained from the Dakshin Bharatha Hindi Prachar Sabha, the LBS Centre has notified that, “candidates who have acquired B.Ed Degree in Hindi conducted by the Dakshin Bharatha Hindi Prachar Sabha are exempted from the requirement of producing the equivalency certificate, as the degree has been recognized by the Universities in Kerala.”