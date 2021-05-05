Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Fitr holidays

Saudi Arabia has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the holidays.

The Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees working in the government sector will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, Ramadan 25 (May 7) and ends on Monday, Shawwal 5 (May 17). Eid Al Fitr holiday for private sector employees will begin at the end of the workday Tuesday, Ramadan 29 (May 11). Private sector employees will get 4 days holiday.

Earlier other GCC countries, including UAE, Oman and Qatar has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays.