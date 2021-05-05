Trump Ban: ‘It’s time to break up Facebook’; Warns Republicans

The Republican party has warned the world’s most popular social media platform, Facebook that they will leave the social media handle. The Republicans said this as the Oversight Board of Facebook upheld the permanent ban imposed on former US President Donald Trump by the Facebook.

“It is a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you, a number of members of Congress are now looking at: Do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don’t have a monopoly? And I can tell you that it is two different standards, one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites,” Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows said.

The best part here is that Facebook designed the Oversight Board to relieve responsibility on them to determine compliance with their own standards. So the Oversight Board promptly threw the ball back into Facebook's court. pic.twitter.com/hHSHdTGSqb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 5, 2021

“Facebook and Twitter and others have clearly established two different sets of rules. One if you’re a conservative or a Republican or have a different ideology than them and one if you’re a liberal,” Corey Lewandowski, a Trump’s longtime political adviser said.

Facebook is more interested in acting like a Democrat Super PAC than a platform for free speech and open debate. If they can ban President Trump, all conservative voices could be next. A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 5, 2021

The Oversight Board of Facebook on Wednesday upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram. “The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the board said in a statement.