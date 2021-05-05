DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWSMobile Apps

V Kalyanam, Mahatma Gandhi’s former personal secretary passed away at 99

Mahatma Gandhi’s former personal secretary  V.Kalyanam passed away at the age of 99 in Chennai on Tuesday due to old age-related ailments, his daughter Nalini said. He was Gandhi’s personal secretary from 1943 to 1948. Kalyanam had earlier shocked the country by claiming Mahatma Gandhi did not utter the words ‘Hey Ram’ when he was assassinated 73 years ago, but later said he had been then misquoted. He had told PTI earlier,  “I never said Gandhiji did not say ‘Hey Ram’ at all. What I had said was I did not hear him saying ‘Hey Ram’, could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident”.

