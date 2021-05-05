‘What is happening in West Bengal is called state sponsored terrorism’: Devendra Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has said that state sponsored terrorism is happening in West Bengal. The BJP leader was referring to the post-poll violence in the state. At least 14 workers of BJP and CPM has killed in the state after the election.

“What is unfolding in Bengal is the death of democracy. It is state-sponsored terrorism. The arson and the manner in which BJP’s male and female workers are being targeted after the elections indicate lawlessness. Every BJP worker of the country is standing in solidarity with Bengal. Those who call themselves progressive are quiet today. Nobody is ready to talk about this violence. This is politics of hypocrisy”, said Devendra Fadnavis.

What is happening in West Bengal is called state sponsored terrorism. BUT why are the ones who call themselves ‘progressive’ not uttering a single word against such horrifying acts?

The Union Home Ministry has asked a detailed report from the state government regarding the violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation.