‘Your own place is always yours’: Kangana Ranaut joins ‘Koo app’

National award winning Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut has joined the Indian social media app’ Koo’. The Bollywood actress joined the Indian app as her account was permanently deleted by microblogging website, Twitter. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account late Monday night and announced that she has joined the Indian microblogging platform, Koo.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee is the leader of our country today”

“Hello everyone …. working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one’s own, your own place is always yours)”, she wrote on Koo. Kangana’s new account has garnered 17,137 followers.