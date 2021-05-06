COVID-19 happening because the ‘gods are angry’ ; Massive protocol violation reported

As cases of COVID-19 extend to rise nationwide, a huge COVID-19 violation was noticed in Gujarat’s Sanand city on Tuesday. According to reports, thousands of women offered a spiritual gathering to offer water at the Baliyadev Temple. The crowd gathering occurred after a local priest’s assets that COVID-19 was happening because the ‘gods are angry’. After the priest’s rights, people were gathered and the pooja was taken out to ‘stop COVID-19’.

The women who conducted the pooja and offered water gathered at the Navapura and Nidharada village in Sanand Taluka. Apart from the mass gathering, music was also being played by a DJ. Visuals of the mass gathering show the women marching even as the music is still being played. In addition, most people who were a part of the gathering were seen flouting the COVID-19 rules and had gathered without any face masks.

The video of the event soon went viral, driving to police action against those accountable. According to reports, Changodar police went to the Navapura Village to review the matter. The police discovered out that the women had assembled near the Baliyadev Temple. However, the police have presently taken action against 23 people in Navapura village, including the village sarpanch. Moreover, action has also been taken against the person who was performing music as well as the planner of the mass spiritual gathering.

Gujarat: Despite COVID restrictions, women in large numbers gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple, yesterday Action taken against 23 people including the Sarpanch of the village, says KT Kamaria, DySP, Ahmedabad Rural pic.twitter.com/5h6jiQN1Yx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

On Tuesday, the state recorded 13,050 fresh cases bringing the total count to 6,20,472. Also, 131 fatalities were recorded taking the death toll to 7,779, the state’s health department said. The recovery numbers climbed to 4,64,396 after 12,121 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate in the state has improved somewhat to 74.85 percent. According to the health department, Gujarat has 1,48,297 active cases. A total of 1,27,03,040 people have been injected in Gujarat so far of who 26,82,591 recipients have got the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the department said. A total of 52,528 people from the age group of 18 to 44 years were vaccinated on Tuesday.