Covid-19: Srilanka bans travellers from India with immediate effect

On Thursday, Srilanka declared that all arrivals from India will be banned with immediate effect due to the record rise in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country.

Various countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries

As the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in India, the Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said that travellers from India will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka.

The Director-General Civil aviation in a letter to the CEO of the national carrier Srilankan Airlines has said, “in accordance with instructions received from health authorities of Sri Lanka due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it is hereby directed that passengers travelling from India will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.”

At present, Sri Lanka is undergoing a surge in Covid-19 cases, nearly 2,000 new cases have been recorded during each of the last 5 days up from an average of 200 per day up until mid-April.

Defined as the New Year cluster coming from the traditional New Year festivities mid-April, the current wave is from the fast-spreading UK variant, the health authorities said.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority had made an arrangement that Sri Lanka was functioning as a transit hub for Indians visiting other destinations like West Asia and Singapore prior to which they needed to be quarantined for 14 days.

In spite of the current difficult situation in India, the Sri Lankan tourism authorities were to continue receiving Indian tourists under a travel bubble for which special facilities were set up.