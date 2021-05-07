Free on-demand free bus service in Abu Dhabi to launch next week

Abu Dhabi: From next week onwards, commuters can use an on-demand shuttle service on Yas Island to travel free of charge between different venues on the island.

The Abu Dhabi Link service will operate daily between 6am and 11pm from May 13 onwards, and will be free in its preliminary phase, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced. Users can request a shuttle or minibus to pick up from their current location and drop them off at any of the other destinations in the area, or at a bus station so that they continue their onward journeys.

Areas covered

The last-mile solution aims to make public transport a more convenient and attractive option. It will link hotels on the island, Ferrari World, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall, Yas Waterworld and residential areas in Al Zeina, Al Muneera and Al Bandar.

The service has been introduced in partnership with Miral, a real estate and facilities firm which is responsible for the development and management of Yas Island.

The Abu Dhabi Link app is available on Apple Store and Google Play. After downloading it, users need to register and identify their pick-up and drop-off times, as well as suitable times for both. The app will then present details on when and where to wait, as well as details of the minibus and real-time tracking.

A similar Abu Dhabi Link service in the Al Shahama suburb has proved especially successful, with 17,000 users opting for 84,000 trips since its launch in October 2020.